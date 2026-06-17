Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Sells 185,990 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620,239 shares of the company's stock after selling 185,990 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 4.0% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. owned approximately 1.11% of Church & Dwight worth $219,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,208.04. This trade represents a 88.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,675,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Further Reading

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