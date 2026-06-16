General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,679 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 31,029 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $43,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 140.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GD opened at $359.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $387.00 to $377.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $327.00 to $313.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $388.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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