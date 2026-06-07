Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,873 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,226 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Science Applications International worth $95,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,565,035 shares of the company's stock worth $155,518,000 after buying an additional 263,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,961 shares of the company's stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 53,684 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,067 shares of the company's stock worth $21,870,000 after buying an additional 35,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,519,046 shares of the company's stock worth $150,947,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 219,655 shares of the company's stock worth $21,827,000 after buying an additional 94,978 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.30. Science Applications International Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.56.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 5.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corporation will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Science Applications International's payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Science Applications International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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