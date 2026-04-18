Gibbs Wealth Management Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Gibbs Wealth Management lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Navigoe LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 515.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 600.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $406.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.61 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The stock's 50 day moving average is $333.37 and its 200-day moving average is $345.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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