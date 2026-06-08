Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $166.13 Million Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200,311 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 163,659 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.93% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $166,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, SVP Charles Masters sold 2,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $130,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 43,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,949.75. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jack Kienzler sold 5,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $232,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 75,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,430,131. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

ATMU stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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