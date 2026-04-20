Hamilton Capital Partners LLC Has $30.61 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 12,888 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 10.2% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $30,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 32.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $400.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business's 50 day moving average is $389.71 and its 200-day moving average is $422.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 370.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.79 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $540.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

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