Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $21.71 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,343 shares of the software company's stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.47 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.Autodesk's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani acquired 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,079,786.31. This trade represents a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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