Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,353 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 15,353 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.94, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.79 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Tesla's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.61.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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