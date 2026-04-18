Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,348 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of Howard Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $76,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 95,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $406.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.61 and a twelve month high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here