Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,760 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 152,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $124,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $292.09 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.04 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $350.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $388.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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