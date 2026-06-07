ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 97,679 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.6% of ING Groep NV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ING Groep NV owned about 0.13% of Linde worth $260,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Linde by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $507.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $521.28. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $503.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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