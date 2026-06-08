ING Groep NV Has $16.92 Million Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 1,004.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,179 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 63,827 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $152,161,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,441 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $107,664,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,797 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $50,112,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,380 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 134.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $210.81 on Monday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.40 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company's fifty day moving average is $230.12 and its 200 day moving average is $246.65.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

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Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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