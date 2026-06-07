ING Groep NV Sells 51,575 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,870 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 51,575 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of ING Groep NV's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. ING Groep NV's holdings in Home Depot were worth $132,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,147,117 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,524,166,000 after acquiring an additional 201,694 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Home Depot by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 63,580 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $21,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 31,347 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 150,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $51,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,712 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,748,726,000 after purchasing an additional 128,389 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.36.

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Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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