Intel Corporation $INTC Holdings Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,736 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 8,934 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Intel were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel is benefiting from a broad chip-sector rebound ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, with traders betting the AI infrastructure boom will keep lifting semiconductor stocks. This helped Intel snap a recent losing streak and attract strong volume.

Intel is benefiting from a broad chip-sector rebound ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, with traders betting the AI infrastructure boom will keep lifting semiconductor stocks. This helped Intel snap a recent losing streak and attract strong volume. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Intel is in early-stage talks to acquire AI-chip startup Tenstorrent have boosted sentiment, as the move could strengthen Intel’s AI hardware roadmap and expand its talent pool.

Reports that Intel is in early-stage talks to acquire AI-chip startup Tenstorrent have boosted sentiment, as the move could strengthen Intel’s AI hardware roadmap and expand its talent pool. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive, including Citi raising its price target, while other notes said Intel could have significant upside from the AI CPU market and growing demand for newer chips.

Several analysts turned more constructive, including Citi raising its price target, while other notes said Intel could have significant upside from the AI CPU market and growing demand for newer chips. Neutral Sentiment: Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s comments about building a “new Intel” with faster decision-making and flatter management reinforce the turnaround narrative, but they are more strategic than immediately financial.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s comments about building a “new Intel” with faster decision-making and flatter management reinforce the turnaround narrative, but they are more strategic than immediately financial. Neutral Sentiment: New product and design wins, including Samsung’s Galaxy Book6 Enterprise Edition using Intel Core Ultra processors, support the company’s PC and client business, though the direct stock impact is likely limited near term.

New product and design wins, including Samsung’s Galaxy Book6 Enterprise Edition using Intel Core Ultra processors, support the company’s PC and client business, though the direct stock impact is likely limited near term. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns the chip rally may be getting crowded and vulnerable to pullbacks if AI enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of high-flying semiconductor names.

Intel Trading Up 7.4%

Intel stock opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.89 billion, a PE ratio of -191.87 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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