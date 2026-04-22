Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,889 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 181,827 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 3.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $333,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 238.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 52.7% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $451.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.84 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $477.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total transaction of $312,831.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $782,321.13. The trade was a 28.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Argus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $598.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

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