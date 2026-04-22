JM2 Capital Inc. Invests $2.07 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

JM2 Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,606 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of JM2 Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,275,000. Sheridan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.
Alphabet Price Performance
Alphabet stock opened at $330.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business's fifty day moving average is $306.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.49 and a 52 week high of $350.15.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 7.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $346.03.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet
Key Alphabet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Google has embedded Gemini into Chrome for ~3.5 billion users and added “Skills for Gemini,” which puts AI prompts into the purchase journey — a distribution boost for Gemini that could lift ad engagement and cloud/AI services monetization. Google Embeds AI Into Chrome for 3.5 Billion Users
- Positive Sentiment: Vodafone will offer advanced cybersecurity and agentic AI to small-business customers through its strategic Google Cloud tie‑up, expanding Google Cloud’s go‑to‑market reach in Europe and recurring-revenue potential. Vodafone offers small businesses cybersecurity, AI capability with Google tie-up
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Alphabet to $375 (from $348) while citing Cloud strength and easing ad‑share fears tied to ChatGPT — analyst support helps underpin investor sentiment ahead of Cloud Next and upcoming earnings. UBS Raises Alphabet's Target to $375
- Neutral Sentiment: Google is rolling Gemini in Chrome into new Asia‑Pacific markets (Australia, Indonesia, etc.), increasing international reach but with monetization and adoption still to play out. Google Tightens Global Grip as Gemini in Chrome Expands
- Neutral Sentiment: Google’s new inference‑focused TPU roadmap and reports of talks with suppliers (e.g., Marvell) signal stronger cloud differentiation and margin potential — but some partnership reports remain unconfirmed and timing is uncertain. Google to Release New AI Chips, Challenging Nvidia
- Neutral Sentiment: Morningstar is in advanced talks to lease ~300k sq ft of Google’s Thompson Center redevelopment in Chicago — reduces real‑estate vacancy risk but is a modest operational detail versus core business drivers. Morningstar to lease big chunk of Loop’s Thompson Center from Google
- Negative Sentiment: A reported 13F filing from Cardano Risk Management shows massive (~90%) reductions in GOOG/GOOGL holdings — if accurate, large paper cuts can create short‑term selling pressure (filing/parse caveats apply). Fund Update: Cardano Risk Management Just Disclosed New Holdings
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director John Hennessy disclosed a sale of 1,050 shares in mid‑April — a small sale value‑wise but often read negatively by momentum traders. Insider Selling: John Hennessy SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting Google leaders’ anxiety about losing the AI coding/tools race and competitive pressure from Nvidia/others may be weighing on sentiment, amplifying rotation out of some tech names. Why Google Leaders Are Becoming Anxious About Losing the AI Coding Race
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock valued at $94,216,897. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.
Alphabet Profile
(Free Report
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Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.
Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
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