KBC Group NV Buys 237,699 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

KBC Group NV raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,843 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 237,699 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $200,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $725,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 231.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $539,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,142,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $138,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,700 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.Walt Disney's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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