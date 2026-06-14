Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $20.11 Million Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $20,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 267.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $313,296.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,143. This represents a 43.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $560,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,956.20. This represents a 56.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,453 shares of company stock worth $5,906,174. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of LMAT opened at $91.96 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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