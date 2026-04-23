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KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stock Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
W.P. Carey logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 27.2% during Q4 to 355,400 shares (adding 75,900), worth about $23.15 million and representing roughly 0.16% of the company.
  • W.P. Carey beat quarterly expectations with EPS of $1.27 (vs. $1.25 est.) and revenue of $444.6M (vs. $433.3M), and set FY2026 guidance of $5.13–$5.23 EPS versus analyst consensus near $5.02.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.93 (annualized $3.72) for a ~5.1% yield176.3%; the stock trades around $72.83 with a market cap near $16.0B and a P/E of ~34.5.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.16% of W.P. Carey worth $23,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 9.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 208,638 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 9.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 842,106 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,901,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 89.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

W.P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $75.69.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. W.P. Carey's payout ratio is 176.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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