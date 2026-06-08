Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,700 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,700 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 513,265 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 305,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,944,937 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $177,398,000 after buying an additional 519,749 shares in the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Finally, 111 Capital raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. 111 Capital now owns 21,933 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $90.33 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.65. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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