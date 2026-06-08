Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Takes $7.01 Million Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,014,000. Vistra accounts for about 1.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $148.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.13. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.229 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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