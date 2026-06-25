Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,841 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,042 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $262.15 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $236.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.30. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $303.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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