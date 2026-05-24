Leonteq Securities AG Takes Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,105 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Clear Str upgraded Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 434,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,326,424. This trade represents a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,360,175.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,653,201.12. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,449 shares of company stock valued at $28,295,233. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $135.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of -424.25 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $139.76.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.Rocket Lab's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab won a $90 million Space Force contract, which expands its satellite business into geostationary orbit and adds a meaningful new source of revenue. Article Title

Rocket Lab won a $90 million Space Force contract, which expands its satellite business into geostationary orbit and adds a meaningful new source of revenue. Positive Sentiment: The company completed its 9th Electron launch for Synspective, underscoring strong execution and a durable commercial launch partnership. Article Title

The company completed its 9th Electron launch for Synspective, underscoring strong execution and a durable commercial launch partnership. Neutral Sentiment: Broader space-stock momentum and renewed interest ahead of SpaceX’s IPO are also lifting sentiment across the sector, including RKLB. Article Title

Broader space-stock momentum and renewed interest ahead of SpaceX’s IPO are also lifting sentiment across the sector, including RKLB. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain wary after Rocket Lab’s recent announcement of a potential $3 billion share-sale program, which raised dilution concerns earlier in the week. Article Title

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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