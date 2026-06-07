Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,907 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 9,517 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 19.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $507.90 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $521.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $234.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.02.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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