LOM Asset Management Ltd Has $15.99 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

LOM Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 4.7% of LOM Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LOM Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,406,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,586 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,488,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,520,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,811,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,016,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $332,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $399.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.61 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $334.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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