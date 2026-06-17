Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Intuit were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in Intuit by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 456 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,749 shares of the software maker's stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 22,044 shares of the software maker's stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Global Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $18,241,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers.

Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Article Title

Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Two shareholder-law investigations were announced, creating additional overhang and reinforcing investor concern that the stock’s recent decline may attract further legal claims. Article Title Article Title

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $280.99 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $268.01 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $514.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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