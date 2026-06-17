Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 10,343,110 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 10,343,110 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $157.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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