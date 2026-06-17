Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 148.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,904 shares of the computer maker's stock after acquiring an additional 202,720 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in HP were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 13.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,169 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in HP by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,230 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 6.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,337 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in HP by 70.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 731,574 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 302,578 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth $233,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of HPQ opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,275,496. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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