Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 117,500 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,705 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 117,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Intel were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.98.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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