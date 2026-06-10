LPL Financial LLC Has $239.55 Million Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993,332 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Lowe's Companies worth $239,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $217.19 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $229.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.49. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.40 and a 1-year high of $293.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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