Mariner LLC Acquires 53,906 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Mariner LLC increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,060 shares of the online travel company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,906 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.45% of Expedia Group worth $155,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $224.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.18. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Expedia Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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