Mariner LLC Has $131.43 Million Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.10% of Lowe's Companies worth $131,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:LOW opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50-day moving average is $228.16 and its 200-day moving average is $246.14. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.40 and a 1-year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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