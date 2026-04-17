Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY - Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,822,888 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 602,127 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 6.48% of Thryv worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancient Art L.P. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 468.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 1,309,459 shares of the company's stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,016 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,127,581 shares of the company's stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 871,991 shares of the company's stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 846,596 shares of the company's stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 261,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 841,341 shares of the company's stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul D. Rouse acquired 14,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 349,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,335.65. This trade represents a 4.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $43,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 775,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,429.59. The trade was a 1.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THRY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Thryv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research lowered Thryv from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Thryv from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Thryv from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thryv presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

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Thryv Stock Performance

THRY opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). Thryv had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $191.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: THRY is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv's offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

See Also

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