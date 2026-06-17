Maytus Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.3% of Maytus Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 183.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,365,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,199 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,842 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,274,391,000 after purchasing an additional 512,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers.

Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Article Title

Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Two shareholder-law investigations were announced, creating additional overhang and reinforcing investor concern that the stock’s recent decline may attract further legal claims. Article Title Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $514.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $280.99 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.01 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.95 and a 200 day moving average of $467.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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