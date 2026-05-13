Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,355 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,996 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp's holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 419 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 160.5% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 422 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.6% during the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $277.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Merck & Co., Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Further Reading

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