Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $11.80 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,792 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total transaction of $13,590,508.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,360,101.95. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,254.29. The trade was a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $441.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $453.50 and its 200 day moving average is $418.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $502.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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