Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $51.82 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,439 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 54,083 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.19.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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