Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745,905 shares of the company's stock after selling 239,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Monster Beverage worth $363,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $614,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,492,778.93. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 88,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $7,624,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,028,347.48. This trade represents a 52.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 178,700 shares of company stock worth $15,457,562 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.83 on Monday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

See Also

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