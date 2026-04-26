M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,401 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 717,976 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walt Disney World’s new solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks — reduces operating costs, supports ESG targets and may improve margins over time. Walt Disney World's new solar facility

Walt Disney World’s new solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks — reduces operating costs, supports ESG targets and may improve margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Disney Parks programming and events — e.g., the return of the Disney H2O Glow event and ongoing attraction teases (Millennium Falcon/Smugglers Run) — should help drive attendance and in‑park spend in coming quarters. Disney H2O Glow Event

Disney Parks programming and events — e.g., the return of the Disney H2O Glow event and ongoing attraction teases (Millennium Falcon/Smugglers Run) — should help drive attendance and in‑park spend in coming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Content pipeline boost — reports that Taika Waititi is working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel and Star Wars) reinforce long‑term content value for Disney+. New high‑profile projects can support subscriber engagement and licensing revenue. Taika Waititi projects

Content pipeline boost — reports that Taika Waititi is working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel and Star Wars) reinforce long‑term content value for Disney+. New high‑profile projects can support subscriber engagement and licensing revenue. Neutral Sentiment: PR and community initiatives (e.g., epilepsy awareness event at Walt Disney World, Disney+ programming for Deaf History Month) bolster brand and inclusion efforts but have limited near‑term revenue impact. Neurelis supports epilepsy awareness

PR and community initiatives (e.g., epilepsy awareness event at Walt Disney World, Disney+ programming for Deaf History Month) bolster brand and inclusion efforts but have limited near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Bob Iger rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor after leaving Disney raises governance and leadership concerns for some investors — signals around management stability and Iger’s outside commitments can weigh on confidence. Bob Iger rejoins Thrive Capital

Bob Iger rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor after leaving Disney raises governance and leadership concerns for some investors — signals around management stability and Iger’s outside commitments can weigh on confidence. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Barclays trimmed its price target for DIS to $130 (from $140) while keeping an Overweight rating — a downgrade in upside expectations that can pressure sentiment. Barclays trims DIS PT to $130

Analyst action: Barclays trimmed its price target for DIS to $130 (from $140) while keeping an Overweight rating — a downgrade in upside expectations that can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Employee/PR risk: reporting on an internal “AI adoption dashboard” that tracks token usage has drawn negative attention and could affect morale or public perception around workplace practices. Disney AI adoption dashboard coverage

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.59 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $88.56 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business's fifty day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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