Norges Bank Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,133,497 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $98,728,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.25% of eBay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 70.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 44,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 48.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of eBay by 26.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $109.35 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.eBay's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 136,953 shares of company stock worth $14,139,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research dropped their price target on eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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