Norges Bank Takes Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Norges Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 746,940 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $91,097,000. Norges Bank owned 1.14% of AptarGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,365 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $448,698,000 after acquiring an additional 43,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $197,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,414,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $172,539,000 after acquiring an additional 180,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,361 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $128,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,405 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $74,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

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AptarGroup Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE ATR opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,253.58. This represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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