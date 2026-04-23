M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,590 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,327 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $46,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 112.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 53 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $1,126.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $302.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $884.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $724.39. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $333.19 and a one year high of $1,142.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $785.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $919.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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