Myriad Asset Management US LP Sells 8,971 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Myriad Asset Management US LP decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 8,971 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.0% of Myriad Asset Management US LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Myriad Asset Management US LP's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5%

Amazon.com stock opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $212.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.29 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 93,186 shares of company stock worth $19,921,739 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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