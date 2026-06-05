Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 8,932 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,585 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $28,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total transaction of $6,832,852.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 308,048 shares in the company, valued at $93,233,807.68. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total transaction of $77,792.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,134,214.65. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of KNSL opened at $295.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.20 and a 1 year high of $512.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 27.48%.The business had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $390.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report).

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