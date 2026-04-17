Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,696 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,137 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,217,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,666,577 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $405,131,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.62.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock valued at $104,505,914. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $336.02 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $306.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.68. The company has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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