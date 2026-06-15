Next Century Growth Investors LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Get Roku alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 275.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company's stock worth $258,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,407 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Roku by 352.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company's stock worth $165,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $92,808,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Roku by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 882,915 shares of the company's stock worth $95,787,000 after acquiring an additional 699,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 123.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,100,500 shares of the company's stock worth $96,723,000 after acquiring an additional 606,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $143.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 75,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total value of $9,659,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,611,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,168,755. This trade represents a 94.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 706,194 shares of company stock valued at $80,756,499. Insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roku, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roku wasn't on the list.

While Roku currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here