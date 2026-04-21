Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $399.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.61 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $334.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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