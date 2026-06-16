Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $9.54 Million Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,539 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 3,042.1% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,776 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 71,428 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.40 and a 12 month high of $293.06. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $228.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.14. The company has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $228.00 to $202.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe's Companies

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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