OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.34 Million in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,769 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 139.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,661 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 240,272 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 37,804 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1,122.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,351 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 73,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $1,345,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $231.72 on Tuesday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $244.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is 47.53%.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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