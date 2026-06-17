Opal Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Opal Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,351,000. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Opal Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1%

PEP opened at $146.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.35.

Read Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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